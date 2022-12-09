Buhari Reiterates Commitment to Reviving Agriculture

James Emejo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday reaffirmed his determination to achieve food security and agricultural mechanisation through the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority (NALDA).



The president said his commitment to a better Nigeria was not in doubt, having demonstrated it from the inception of his government, adding that, “I will keep demonstrating it until the last day of our service in 2023.”

Speaking while showcasing the achievements of his administration in agriculture through the resuscitated NALDA, he said the role of the authority was beyond just land clearing and preparation.



“Its role, as clearly spelled out in the mandate that established it, encompasses the entire value chain geared towards food security and enough for export.

“Being aware of the importance of NALDA, I reinstated the authority with one sole aim of achieving food security while creating jobs in the sector as additional means of earning foreign. revenue besides oil.”



Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Buhari said, “Within these two years of my bringing NALDA back, I am pleased that NALDA under my watch is achieving results that are directly and positively affecting the people, especially from the rural areas. “In line with my vision of seeing Nigeria lead in agricultural development, I believe that after having resuscitated NALDA, my successors will build on its legacies in order for Nigeria to achieve food sufficiency in no distant time.”



He said, “Again, I charged the Chief Executive Secretary of NALDA and his team to pursue this mandate vigorously without any discrimination, fear, or favour being an agency under the presidency.

“Today, I thank the Executive Secretary of NALDA and his team for making these dreams a reality.”

Buhari said the equipment on display which included, spraying aircraft, tractors, combined harvesters, pumping machines, surveillance, and spraying drones among others are credible evidence and a demonstration of his commitment to developing agriculture.

Buhari, therefore, further directed the Executive Secretary of NALDA, Mr. Paul Ikonne, to procure five additional spraying drones in order to have each geopolitical zone covered.

He said the government had procured various equipment for agricultural mechanisation, and, “will keep procuring land preparation equipment until we have enough.”

Further listing the milestones achieve through NALDA, Buhari said “In terms of human capital, several professionals in different fields of agriculture have been trained and equipped to offer services in the needed areas. Similarly, many Nigerians, mostly youth and women, have been trained and empowered in the fields of mechanised agriculture, poultry farming, and fisheries, among others.”

The president further expressed satisfaction that his administration would be bequeathing lasting legacies to the next administration with NALDA being a clear example.

He said, “This is in addition to the recent discovery and commencement of drilling of oil in the north; the gains made in the area of securing lives and property in the country; and my commitment to free, fair, and credible elections amongst many others.

“With our visionary leadership and passion for agriculture, we were able to secure Nigeria before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire world which was thereafter hit by the recession. But Nigeria did not feel much of the impact as badly as other countries because there was enough food from our grains reserves to cater for the period.”

He said, “You will agree with me that agriculture is one of the easiest and fastest ways to engage the youth and reduce unemployment. I, therefore, urge corporate bodies, international organisations, and other countries to partner with and invest in NALDA in order to further develop our agricultural space.

“Having started impressively in this sector, I hereby renew the commitment of this government to the funding and development of agriculture until we have enough for consumption and export.”