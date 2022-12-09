Afroganiks Unveils 6 new Herbal Products, Fete Distributors

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

A renowned herbal medicine manufacturer, Afroganiks has introduced six new products into the market in Nigeria and in some West African countries.

The six new herbal products the company unveiled in Lagos recently are ready for the market this month, according to the Managing Director, Dr. Jephter Akaehie.



These products are: Prostagen which is a product for prostate disorder. “We have fri-flow for young people who are having amenorrhoea, who are having menstrual stoppage, and those who are having painful periods. We also have products that detoxify the system. Afrogamix cleanser bitters which is also an amazing product for every home. The water you drink, in as much as they tell you that it’s pure water, a lot of the time it’s not what it’s called. So, this cleanser helps to detox our system and give us a clean body inside out and so many of our products. There are about six of them so that’s what we are here to do.

“We have been in the market, yeah we’ve had three products for the past six,seven years. Fri-flow has been in the market for a long time, Venoclear which is a very good product for unblocking the fallopian tubes and we have amazing results; Verifiable results from people who have been diagnosed with tubal blockage, so Venoclear has been known to unblock the fallopian tubes and save people the cost of undergoing IVF.

“Our products are affordable and high quality and affordable. Many of our competing products in the market, our rivals’ products in the market, many of their products are more expensive. Secondly, in terms of the quality of our products, due to the processes we undergo in the research of our products, we stand out. When you test, you will see, the results speak for themselves.”

On the raw materials used in the manufacture of the products, he said, “We use, excluding the capsules, the gelatin capsules that we use, the rest of the products, the raw materials are sourced locally here, because we believe strongly that the health problems of Africans can best be solved using the plants that are found around here.

The herbal products, he said, undergo clinical trials, saying “We partnered with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and we also have our own internal laboratory where we carry out many of our clinical trials and carry it out with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. All of our products are NAFDAC approved.”

Speaking on the manufacturing process, he said, “We know that a lot of times we have very potent herbs but people don’t know how to turn them into medicines that are well-dosed. That’s why most of the time herbal products begin to cause kidney problems and organ failure in the body because they are not well-dosed.

“They are good products but they cause problems because of poor clinical studies, so they can understand how to dose them. That’s what distinguishes us as a company. We have a team of medical doctors, a team of Pharmacists, then lab scientists, microbiologists. We team up to research these products then come up with a solution, as products.

The company operates in other countries and is planning to set up manufacturing plants in these countries. “We are currently operating in six African countries; we are in Nigeria, we are in Ghana, we are in Togo, we are in Liberia, we are in Cameroon and we are in Sierra Leone, that’s the six African countries. You know, you cannot hide the truth, so we began to operate in Nigeria, gradually our products began to speak for themselves in Africa. Other African countries began to ask for it. As I speak to you now, South Africa is extending a warm welcome to us, we just entered Gambia last week, it’s just still new that’s why we have not mentioned it.”