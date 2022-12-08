TotalEnergies, NNPC Support 20 Nigerian Youths on Agribusiness

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



TotalEnergies and one of its partners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday officially handed over empowerment kits to 20 young people trained on agri-business operations.

The oil firms also equipped the beneficiaries with starter packs to manage their own businesses and exit the unemployment market, including sealing machines, scales for measuring weight and packaging facilities to allow the youths process agro-crops, fish and poultry.

It came days after a similar event in Cross River State, which centred on post-harvest management of agricultural produce from primary production to processing and marketing.

The company and its partner stated that the essence of the programme was to empower the youths to become financially independent in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on poverty, zero hunger and decent work and economic growth.

According to the oil giant, the programme would help beneficiaries learn how to add value to the agricultural value chain through processing, packaging and distribution of farm produce in order to reduce losses and wastages caused by the paucity of reliable means of preservation.

Aside the starter packs, the beneficiaries also received a certificate of appreciation and had a company registered for them to kick off their businesses.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, the Country Chair and Managing Director, TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mike Sangster said the agri-business support programme was part of efforts by the company and its partners to encourage entrepreneurship among young Nigerians.

Sangster who was represented by the company’s General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Kenechi Esomeju, noted that the programme aligned with United Nations sustainable goals.

“The agro business support programme is to help beneficiaries learn how to add value to the agricultural value chain through processing, packaging and distribution of farm produce in order to reduce losses and wastages caused by paucity of reliable means of preservation,” Esomeju explained.

The top official of the company explained that the beneficiaries underwent six weeks of training in the business of processing and distribution of farm produce after which they were empowered with starter packs.

He said the youths were also trained on marketing, book keeping, store record keeping and fund administration.

In his comments, the Chairman of Pioneer Global Resource and Integrated Energy Limited, Mr. Igho Okotete urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the knowledge acquired during the training.