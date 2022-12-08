Sule Knocks PDP for Underdeveloping Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State yesterday knocked the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for not constructing a single kilometre of road in any of the 13 local government areas of the state despite its several years of governing the state.

The governor made his feelings known when reacting to allegations made recently by the PDP that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nothing to show.

But speaking at the headquarters of Doma Local Government Area yesterday in continuation of his statewide re-election campaign rally, Governor Sule blamed the PDP for under developing the state.

He said: “The PDP was unable to construct even one kilometre of road in the state. All the roads you see in Doma are actually roads done by the APC. So the people of Doma should have no other choice than our party.

“We have done whatever you see today. Most of the roads that I followed in Doma are roads that were actually done by the APC government. You can see from all my discussions, I did not care about opposition because opposition is not my business. Until they look for my trouble, I don’t even mention them.

“In the last two campaigns, I responded to some of their criticisms. But as far as I am concerned, henceforth I don’t even care what they say because they have nothing else to say.”

The governor, however, disclosed at the rally that the Nasarawa State Government was working with the federal government to provide a working capital to over 2,000 women in the state.

He said: “We have already entered into agreement with the Bank of Industry (BoI) so that those youths who have work to do will be given working capital in form of facilities, so that they can go ahead and start their own businesses.”

Sule, therefore, assured that his administration would continue to promote education, promote good healthcare and industrialisation in the state.