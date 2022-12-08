NCC Restates Commitment to Digital Transformation, Insists on 5G Spectrum Auction

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has restated its commitment to support government’s digital transformation agenda, through the planned auction of two additional 3.5GHz spectrum licenses for the massive rollout of the country’s Fifth Generation (5G) network in 2023.

Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, who restated the commitment at the TechTV Digital Agenda Forum, which held in Lagos recently, said the Commission would not be distracted by any group, having put all necessary measures in place to ensure the success of the spectrum action this December.

Speaking during the forum, Danbatta encouraged Nigerians to support the digital transformation agenda of the federal government, adding that it will open vista of opportunities for Nigerians and Nigerian businesses. The forum, which had the theme: ‘Looking Forward 2023 – Convergence of 5G, AI, IoT and Blockchain’, was a platform to review the activities and progress in the nation’s ICT industry in 2022 and an insight into expectations for 2023.

According to Danbatta, the NCC is working to ensure a comprehensive digital transformation as a key driver by converging and harnessing the successes of various emerging technologies for the common good of the nation’s transformation agenda.

Ghanaian Consul General in Lagos, Samata Gifty Bukari, thanked the Nigerian Communications Commission for providing an uncommon regulatory prowess that other African telecom regulator are emulating as the NCC continues to create an enabling telecom environment for investors.

Country Executive Lead, West Africa, Intel Corporation, Rita Ndidi Amuchienwa, who delivered the keynote address, stated that the firm would continue to invest in education, especially skills for innovation and artificial intelligence.

CEO, InfoSoft Nigeria Limited, and the Chairman of the Digital Agenda Forum 2022, Pius Okigbo Jnr, noted that education remained critical to creating the future that everyone desire, and therefore called on governments at all levels to make education a priority.