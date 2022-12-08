  • Thursday, 8th December, 2022

FCTA Warns Fuel Stations over Indiscriminate Queues

Nigeria | 27 mins ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Transportation Secretariat of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned the operators of filling stations in the FCT that it would no longer tolerate the chaotic traffic gridlocks along the routes traffic gridlocks associated with their activities along the streets.

The Deputy Director, Information,  Transportation Secretariat,  Ughamadu Ifeanyi, issued the warning yesterday in a statement on behalf of the Secretary, Transportation Secretariat.

He said the warning had become imperative following the discomfort the motoring public were subjected to while trying to pass through the routes where the stations are located within the FCT.

The Transportation Secretariat subsequently directed all filling stations within the city of Abuja to maintain only one – queue – lane to avoid disrupting the free flow of traffic along the road leading to and from their stations failing which decisive actions which may include closure of access to the Stations will be carried out.

The statement said the directive is to forestall any security as well as social threats to the public.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.