  • Thursday, 8th December, 2022

Expert: How Technology Can Impact Oil, Gas Trading

Business | 41 mins ago

Emma Okonji

Given the newly inaugurated Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), local oil and gas traders/operators have been advised to leverage technology if they truly desire to join the global oil and gas community.

The Chief Executive of Flagship Energy Limited, Mr. Osagie Ediale, who gave the advice in a statement released in Abuja recently, said the deployment of technological initiatives for procurement in the oil and gas sector, would certainly boost operations, adding that the adoption will make operations in the sector to be seamless as all the perceived or imagined bottlenecks will become things of the past.

Ediale said in the statement, that technology was fast dominating every operation and all human activities, so introducing it to the oil and gas sector especially in both the upstream and downstream areas should be encouraged.

“Elsewhere in the global community, technology has been adopted in virtually everything and so we should leverage this locally by making it a way of life,” Ediale said.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent to the PIA, Ediale said indigenous operators like Flagship Energy, were looking forward to supporting the growth of the Nigerian economy through technological innovations and efficient business strategies in the light of the complexities in the oil and gas sector.

“Knowledge of information technology driven discipline, which require specialised skills set and deep financial capability are key drivers of the sector,” Ediale explained.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.