2023: NNPP Denies Alliance with PDP

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday has debunked the report making the rounds and credited to the party’s Secretary of Board of Trustees (BoT), Buba Galadima, that the party may go into alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, Dr. Agbo Major.

The statement noted that: “There is no such arrangement on ground as the presidential candidate of the party is in the race to win and provide purposeful leadership in line with our party programmes and manifesto, and determined to go all the way due to his passion to serve Nigerians.

“As a mass movement, NNPP welcomes electoral alliances from like-minded political parties in our quest to rescue our great country, but insists that any such arrangement must be the one that would see them joining us to deliver our presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and never the other way round.

“The said report is a figment of the imagination of those who engineered it, and we see it as antics of mischief makers and propagandists due to the towering profile of our candidate after the series of town hall meetings held so far.”

However, the party roundly dismissed the mischievous report that has created unease among its teeming members and followers in the country.