2023: Igbo Group Denies Endorsing Any Candidate 

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Kogi State Association of Igbo Community in Ebira Land has refuted the claims that it has endorsed a senatorial candidate ahead of 2023 general elections.

In a statement that was signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Association, Mr. Sunday Ngene, which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday, clearly said that the association did not endorse any senatorial candidate from any political party or any other candidate of any other party whatsoever for the forthcoming elections.

It described anyone that claimed that the association has pitched its support for any candidate as an interloper who is not a registered member of the association.

Parts of the statement read: “The attention of the association of Igbo Community in Ebiraland has been drawn to a news item aired by Jatto FM Radio Station on Friday, December 2, 2022.

“The news item, which claimed that the Igbo community has endorsed a particular senatorial candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general election was allegedly credited to one, Mr. Chukwudi Orah and Mr. Augustine Azoro, who falsely claimed to be president and spokesperson of the community respectively.

“We wish the general public to disregard the unfounded and misleading information. In fact, the statement did not emanate from the association of Igbo community, as the alleged sponsors are non-registered members of Igbo community and cannot in any way take decision or speak for the community.

“We wish to make it clear that the Association of Igbo Community in Ebiraland is a registered socio-cultural organisation, whose leadership is under Mr. Joseph Anikwe, the Gburu-Gburu Ndigbo.

“We therefore, advise members of the public not to be misled by anybody or group of individuals who are out to use the name of the Community to engage in illegal transaction, cheat or defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“Much as the association recognised the right of any individual Igbo or group to associate or endorse any candidate or political party of their choice, we use this medium to make it categorically clear that the Association of Igbo Community has not declared support or endorsed any candidate or party with respect to the forthcoming general elections.

“We, therefore, urge the general public to disregard the radio information in its entirety and caution the public to beware of impersonators and dupes.

“Finally, we use this medium to warn individuals/group to desist henceforth from using the name of the association for unauthorised purposes, or else, such offender will be made to face the wrath of the law.”