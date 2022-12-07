  • Wednesday, 7th December, 2022

Quickteller Paypoint Rewards Agents  in Promo

Business | 1 hour ago

Nume Ekeghe

As part of its effort towards rewarding agents loyalty, Quickteller Paypoint, Interswitch’s Financial Inclusion Services vehicle,  has rewarded over 1,000 agents with exciting prizes from its ongoing Double Up Promo.

The promo which began in September has seen participation from over 2,000 individuals/businesses within the Quickteller Paypoint agency network.  After a series of raffle draws monitored closely by relevant regulatory bodies; Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB), and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NCLRC), more winners have emerged from another raffle draw concluded recently.

Five of the winners; Bamidele Aminat, Ishaya Galion, Ayinla Habeeb of Achiever’s world, Edozie Joy, and Ilonwa Peter of Oxford Logistics, visited the Quickteller Paypoint premises to receive their prizes and celebrate their win. Speaking on the Double Up Promo, Bunmilofe Akingbola, Marketing Manager, Quickteller Paypoint, stated that the prize presentation ceremony was done to reward the effort and dedication  of its agents across the country towards  driving the goal of the consumer digital payments platform.

“Our major focus at Quickteller Paypoint is to deepen financial inclusion  by bringing financial services closer to Nigerians, especially those who are in financially excluded regions, and we are really excited about the capable partners we have found in our agents across the country. Today, we are rewarding these reliable agents through our Double Up Promo, thereby enhancing their lives. While we impact the lives of these agents, we are also enthusiastic about being able to reach more financially excluded Nigerians and touch more lives through avenues like this.”

