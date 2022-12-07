Latest Headlines
130 OAU Graduands Bag First Class
Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo
The Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Prof Adebayo Simeon Bamire, said 130 Obafemi Awolowo University OAU graduands obtained first class, while 1,323 made second class, upper division.
Bamire stated this during a press conference addressed to mark the 46th convocation ceremony of the institution scheduled for December 7 to 10 at the school auditorium in Ile Ife, Osun.
The university don hinted that 1,991 graduated with second class lower division, while 636 graduated with third class and 34 graduands are on the pass category.
Bamire said 4,114 of the 5,852 graduands were on bachelor degrees, classified.
According to him, the bachelor degrees, unclassified, comprise graduands from the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and, of course, Faculty of Dentistry.