Portugal Coach Not Bothered by Ronaldo’s Transfer Speculations 

Ahead of today’s Last 16 clash between Portugal and Switzerland at the ongoing World Cup here in Qatar, Head Coach of the Portuguese national team, Fernando Santos is unfazed by the transfer speculations concerning his star boy, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speculation regarding the future of Ronaldo and his outburst following his substitution against South Korea were in sharp focus on Monday ahead of their game against Switzerland.

The forward, who left Manchester United by mutual consent last month following a controversial interview, was linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr for a mindboggling fee but Portugal coach Santos said he knew nothing about it.

“I have not spoken to him about this,” Santos told a news conference yesterday. “I don’t know about this. It is his decision. I did not even know about this and I heard about this when I arrived here.”

Ronaldo’s future is unclear with several clubs around the world reportedly interested in signing him.

“We are focused on the World Cup. I don’t know anything about this other issue,” the coach said.

Santos had to continue answering questions about his player, however, including his outburst following his substitution in the final group match against South Korea with Ronaldo having said it was not directed at his coach but triggered by an opponent’s comment.

“Yes, I did not like it, not at all. I really did not like it and from that moment on that issue is finished,” Santos said.

The coach also refused to comment on speculation back home about whether Ronaldo would feature in his line-up against the Swiss this evening or would start on the bench.

“I do not read this type of information. I am focused on my team. We are focusing on training and not paying attention to any polls,” Santos said. “What I have always done is focus on the immediate match. I am not worried if information is right or wrong.”

For Santos, what is important is Portugal reaching the last eight for the first time since 2006.

“There has been a long hiatus…. what matters is this match. Portugal always have the obligation to win,” said Santos, who has been in charge since 2014.

“For us it is good to feel this pressure. We want it and we really want to win. After each game, if you win the game you are closer to being a favourite,” he added.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are believed to have made a huge offer to sign Ronaldo after the World Cup.

A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr’s offer the biggest at around 200m euros a year, according to reports.

Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his Manchester United contract was terminated last month following a controversial interview.

Although he is a free agent, Ronaldo is not allowed to sign for a new club until 1 January as he was contracted to United when the last transfer window closed.

He must also serve a two-game ban at domestic level with any new club – in England or abroad – for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand last season.

Ronaldo scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for United over two spells, leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 before returning to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2021.

He had just over seven months remaining on his £500,000-a-week contract with United.