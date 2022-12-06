  • Monday, 5th December, 2022

Fayemi Call for Urban-agriculture Strategies to Tackle Food Shortages 

Sunday Okobi

The President of the Forum of Regions of Africa (FORAF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has called on governments at all levels to create urban agriculture-friendly policies in order to bridge the rising food gaps in the world. 

Fayemi, according to a statement singed by Mallam Ahmad Sajoh for his media office in Abuja, explained that urban agriculture is a vital strategy for building the resilience of cities’ food supply, reducing poverty and increasing employment, as well as improving nutritional outcomes, and mitigating environmental degradation of urban spaces. 

“Urban agriculture is defined as the production, distribution, and marketing of food in cities and metropolitan areas,” he said. 

The agriculture expert made this appeal at the 2022 Brazil-Africa Forum which was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, recently with the theme: ‘Sustainable Cities: Global challenges, local solutions’.

According to Fayemi, “Policies about urban agriculture must be improved for the enhancement of urban agriculture benefits as well as the reduction of the risks associated with public health and environmental hazards. 

‘’Policy integration should pay attention to issues such as urban land use planning, health, waste management, social housing, slum upgrading, park, and nature management.”

