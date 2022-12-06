2023: Group Backs Makinde’s Re-election as Oyo Gov 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Tuesday, received a boost as a group, Oyo for Makinde (OFM), embarked on a statewide grassroots mobilization campaigns aimed at ensuring his victory at the polls in 2023.

The state Director of the group, Mr. Tokunbo Olaitan, who said the group is operating under the theme, ‘Arise Larika’, stated that the governor deserved to be given the second term nod because of his achievements in various sectors in the state.

He disclosed that the statewide programme, which commenced at Badeku, Ward 3 and Ajia, Ward 8 of Inukan Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state, saw people trooping out en masse to watch the documentary showing some of the major works undertaken by Makinde.

According to him, the strategy being deployed by the group is to ensure that the modest achievements of the governor resonate with the people especially the grassroots through visuals and other related means.

He said: “A tour of the state would reveal a massive transformation on all fronts. Oyo State now has an alluring face and phase. So politics apart and metaphorically speaking, it won’t be out of place if one says that the blind can see the lofty deeds of Makinde in the state, while the deaf can equally hear of his exploits for the common good of the state and its people.”

Olaitan added that to ensure that the message intended for the people of the state as regards the performance of the governor is imbibed and appreciated, the group would showcase what Makinde has been able to achieve in the last three years through a short documentary done in Yoruba to be beamed to the people in market places and other related areas across the state.

He maintained that because of the achievements of the governor scattered all over the nook and cranny of the state, the governor should be reelected in order to enable him complete the laudable projects he started and it is important for the people to rally round him to triumph during the coming election.

The Chairman, Tippers Association, Ajia branch, Mr. Abdulgafar Adebayo, while commending the OFM initiative, said with the performance of the governor in the last three and a half years, the state has witnessed a massive turnaround, adding that this would ease the reelection of Makinde.

A community leader at Badeku, Alhaji Oseni Ibrahim Olaiya, who spoke in the same vein, lauded Makinde for his efforts at developing the state, appealing to him to ensure that the road leading to the town is fixed.

“We shall vote for Makinde again because of the evidence of his good works across the state. In his second term, he should fix our road and our primary school. God will surely see him through,” Olaiya said.