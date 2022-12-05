Cultism: POCACOV Will Provide Sport Option for Youths, Says Coordinator





Osisam Ede in Enugu

National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), CSP Ebere Amaraizu, has revealed that POCACOV Sports Academy to be embarked upon by the agency will help to offer meaningful alternative pathways to vulnerable youths at risk of being recruited into unlawful secret societies (cultism).

Amaraizu, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), made this known to journalists in Enugu recently while reacting on the essence and effects of Community/Rural Sports, adding that sporting engagement would help take the youths away from perpetrating crimes.

He said: “POCACOV Sports Academy, when established, would help to turn those young minds and youths into national and international assets for a functional community.

Amaraizu, a member of Board representing Nigeria Police Force in National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN), who also is certified coach from National Institute For Sports (NIS) and Olympic Solidarity Sports Administrator/manager, stated that these are solution proffered by POCACOV under the Activity Base of the Community Oriented Policing.

He further highlighted that “such intervention which will involve the entire society approaches, will help to give positive effect to community sports growth and development as well as serves as hub of talents in various sporting events.

“POCACOV Sports Academy will be audience-driven and targeted on those who are vulnerable as well as those at risk of joining unlawful societies in order to help cut the supply chains and conveyor belts of involvement.”