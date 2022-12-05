Crack in Niger APC, Two Top Gov’s  Aides Defect to PDP





Laleye Dipo in Minna

A major crack seems to have occurred in the Niger State All Progressives Congress (APC) following the defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by two top aides of the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

They are: the Political Adviser to the governor for Niger East senatorial zone, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Azozom and the Political Adviser for Niger South senatorial zone, Mr Ibrahim Ebbo.

The two top aides quit the ruling party in separate letters to their party leadership at the local government and ward levels last week.

Azozo, who was the director-general of the Malagi Campaign Committee during the APC gubernatorial primary election, said his withdrawal from the APC was for personal reasons.

He also confirmed his defection from APC to PDP in a telephone interview with THISDAY, promising to give an elaborate statement “very soon.”

As for Ibrahim Ebbo, he was unveiled at the inauguration of the presidential and gubernatorial campaign committees of the PDP at the state party secretariat at the weekend.

The Director of Communications of the

Governorship Campaign Committee, Mr. Mohammed Yahaya, described the departure of the duo from the APC as “a major blow to the ruling party.”

Yahaya also disclosed that Governor Bello’s kinsman, Ababukar Dan Usman, has also tendered his resignation to the Kontagora LGA chapter of the APC, but this could not be immediately confirmed.

He said: “Azozo is warmly welcomed into the fold, as the party will benefit from the depth of his experience and long service to the state.”