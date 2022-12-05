Bauchi to Adopt State Social Protection Policy as Stakeholders Validate Draft Document





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has completed plans to soon adopt a Social Protection Policy.

This hint was given by the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hammayo, at the weekend at the just concluded two days validation workshop on the state Social Protection Policy organised by the ministry with support from UNICEF Bauchi Field office held in Jos, Plateau State.

Hammayo said the social protection policies and programmes are designed to reduce poverty and vulnerability among people by equipping them to improve their livelihoods and create more socioeconomic opportunities.

He said the policy is also concerned with

preventing, managing and overcoming situation that adversely affects people’s well-being with a view to enhancing standards of living, especially among disadvantaged members of the society.

Also, the commissioner, who also serves as the deputy chairman of the state Committee on Social Protection Policy, pointed out that low levels of education, poverty, inequality and access to social protection have serious ramifications for development of the state and its people.

He also stressed that: “It is necessary to put in place an integrated social protection system which will address the causes and manifestations of the challenges of poverty and other indices of social disparity. The goal of the policy is to establish an all-inclusive framework to ensure social protection for all citizens of Bauchi State to a life of dignity.”

Hammayo then cautioned participants to be mindful of the peculiarities of the state in line with religious beliefs, cultural norms and values of the people of the state when validating the policy. He also commended UNICEF for the tremendous support the state is getting from the world body.

Earlier, at the outset of the workshop, while welcoming participants, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Idris Saleh Giade, said the workshop was a follow-up on steps taken during the inauguration meeting of the Bauchi State Committee on Social Protection Policy some months ago.

Giade also assured the consultant hired by UNICEF to facilitate workshop of all the necessary support and cooperation from the participants with a view to having a sound policy document that could stand the test of time.