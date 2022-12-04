What’s Next Now that PMAN Has Acquired a New Corporate Office?

The long dream of the president of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor finally became a reality. The buzz throughout last week was Okafor’s acquisition of a corporate office for the body in Lagos, finally breaking the 40-year jinx that had bedevilled the association.

The multi-million-naira corporate edifice located in Lekki, according to Okafor will have different ultra-modern components including the president’s office, digital music library, conference rooms, VIP lounge, membership registration booth provided by Zenith Bank, and other necessary offices.

Okafor further disclosed that building acquisition is part of the union’s strategy for the ongoing biometric card registration drive being implemented in conjunction with Zenith Bank.

He maintained that the decision to acquire a property in highbrow Lekki is borne out of good business sense to reposition and rebrand the union as well as bridge the gap between PMAN and the new generation artists.

“We consider it necessary to have a business office that is accessible to the artistes community and corporate sector in Nigeria. We want to ensure that musicians are receiving proper remunerations for their creative works both at home and abroad. Through the acquisition of this property, we are sending an important message to Nigerian musicians and the corporate sector that PMAN, the Nigerian music industry powerhouse, is back in business,” he said.

The association’s office was formerly in a rented apartment in Ikeja.

“Lekki is the new hub for the Nigerian music industry. It is the hotbed for the new wave of Afrobeats culture. Lekki is where the Gen Zers of Nigerian entertainment reside,” he added.

With this new building, PMAN has vowed to enhance its presence in all the six geo-political regions of Nigeria, as the association would soon embark on data capturing of its over six million potential members across the country.