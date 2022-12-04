  • Sunday, 4th December, 2022

The Netherlands Hit USA 3-1 to Reach Last Eight

The Netherlands survived a late scare against the United States to move into the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals with a ruthless 3-1 display finishing at the Khalifa International Stadium here in Doha, Qatar.

The US had the game’s biggest early chance when Christian Pulisic was denied the lead by the legs of Dutch goalkeeper, Andries Noppert, and the failure to take that opportunity proved highly expensive. 

Louis van Gaal’s ‘Orange Gang’ responded in the finest Dutch traditions in the 10th minute when Memphis Depay crowned a magnificent 21-pass move by turning in Denzel Dumfries’ cross. 

The US battled hard but lacked a cutting edge and were punished once more in similar fashion with the final kick of the first half when Daley Blind arrived with perfect timing on the end of another Dumfries cut back. 

The Dutch were given anxious moments when the US pulled a goal back in the 76th minute as Haji Wright’s freak deflection from Pulisic’s cross looped in at the far post. 

But they restored their two-goal lead five minutes later when creator Dumfries turned scorer, side-footing in a volley at the far post from Blind’s cross. 

