Don’t Fall Victim to Scam Empowerment Schemes, Atiku Tells Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has warned Nigerians not to fall victim to a scam being orchestrated in the guise of empowerment scheme sponsored by him and the party.

A statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe yesterday noted that the so-called empowerment scheme did not emanate from him and the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

The statement read: “It has come to our notice that some unscrupulous elements have devised a scheme to fleece the public through a fake empowerment scheme.

“It therefore becomes necessary to warn the public to be wary of any such scheme that is not communicated either through a properly advertised publication or through verified social media accounts of Atiku Abubakar or the PDP.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the presidential candidate of PDP nor his party is not a party to the fake empowerment scheme being bandied about in some social media channels.

“It is advised that the public should discountenance a request to participate in the phantom scheme.

“It will also be advised that security operatives should look into the source of the scam and bring the perpetrators to book.”