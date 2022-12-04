  • Sunday, 4th December, 2022

Don’t Fall Victim to Scam Empowerment Schemes, Atiku Tells Nigerians

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has warned Nigerians not to fall victim to a scam being orchestrated in the guise of empowerment scheme sponsored by him and the party.

A statement signed by  his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe yesterday noted that the so-called empowerment scheme did not emanate from him and the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

The statement read: “It has come to our notice that some unscrupulous elements have devised a scheme to fleece the public through a fake empowerment scheme.

“It therefore becomes necessary to warn the public to be wary of any such scheme that is not communicated either through a properly advertised publication or through verified social media accounts of Atiku Abubakar or the PDP.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the presidential candidate of PDP nor his party is not a party to the fake empowerment scheme being bandied about in some social media channels.

“It is advised that the public should discountenance a request to participate in the phantom scheme.

“It will also be advised that security operatives should look into the source of the scam and bring the perpetrators to book.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.