Celebrity Naturopath, Quincy Ayodele’s Son Weds His Heartthrob

When they met in the United States a year ago, Temi, the handsome son of the celebrity naturopath, Quincy Ayodele, promised Ashley Robert that his love for her is not from the lips but from the depth of his heart. He never departed from that vow.

At the moment, the young love birds are getting set to hold what may eventually be tagged the last biggest wedding of the year in Lagos. This is because the wedding will be attracting the high and the mighty from all walks of life.

The church wedding ceremony will be held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish, Oniru, Lagos on Saturday, December 17, 2022. It will be followed by a reception at La Madison Place Event Centre, Okunade Bluewater Scheme, Lekki, Lagos.

Society Watch gathered that it will be streamed live on various social media platforms. It was also gathered that a former President of Nigeria, will be chairing the occasion alongside the Ooni of Ife, HRM Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Senator Daisy Danjuma, among others.

A source further revealed that the Arise Women Convener, Mrs. Siju Iluyomade, who is one of the Mothers of the Day, is playing a major supportive and moral role towards the success of the wedding. She is said to be mobilising members of Arise Women, which Temi’s mother is also part of, to attend the wedding as well as the Thanksgiving the following day.

Ace standup comedians, Gbenga Adeyinka D 1st and MC Ajele will be anchoring the event, while Fuji’s King Wasiu Ayinde will be on the bandstand.