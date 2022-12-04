Again, Wike Apologies to Oshiomhole, Umahi

· Awards notable Nigerians for outstanding performance

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has again apologised to former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for supporting his successor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki contrary to his plan and will.

Wike, also, regretted fighting Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. Dave Umahi politically and caused him sleepless nights in order to protect the interest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He tendered the apology during the conferment of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS) on notable Nigerians at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital yesterday.

The recipients of the awards comprise former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana; former Ambassador of Nigeria to South Korea, Desmond Akawor and the governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party, Senator Magnus Abe.

Other recipients include the Director General of the State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Felix Obuah; Senator representing Rivers South-east, Senator Barry Mpigi; one of Nigeria’s foremost human rights lawyers, Chief Mike Ozekhome and a prominent member of the PDP Senator Olaka Nwogu.

At the conferment of the awards, the Rivers governor said he fought the political leaders “to standstill for the interest of his party.”

Wike said: “I fought Umahi to the last. This Umahi, he knows. He never slept. But I do not know how God is still helping him.

Both Oshiomhole and Umahi will remember me for good. I was the one who fought Oshiomhole. I fought him. He is here. I fought you. I am sorry for fighting against you. I did it in the interest of my party

“You will not know until you get facts. But you get information that you have never had before. I am sorry. But I did it in the interest of my party, the Peoples Democratic Party,” Wike acknowledged.

He commended the South-south National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih, for being straightforward, firm in his decision not to allow his master to be killed.

He reiterated that he “is in the last lap of his administration. I am approaching my exit. So, for me, I am going. I am already gone. In Nigeria, there are numerous associations. It appears that without being a former this or that. One will not be relevant.

Wike vowed that after his exit, he would not identify with any association of former commissioners, former lawmakers, former council chairmen, former governors or former ministers.

“Nigeria is the only country where you have an association of former chiefs of staff, association of former governors and association of former councillors. I have never seen a country like this around the world.

“The only way you are relevant is when you are a member of something. I would not identify with such groups. I will come here and serve my God. That is all I will do after the end of my administration.”