Tension as Monarch is Abducted in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure





Suspected gun-wielding kidnappers have abducted Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun, the Oloso of Oso, at Ajowa- Akoko, in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered yesterday that the abductors besieged the monarch’s residence around 10.15p.m. on Thursday, and whisked the traditional ruler away to an unknown destination.

A family source revealed via a telephone conversation that the gunmen shot sporadically and destroyed the monarch’s main door to gain access into his residential building before perpetrating the act.

The source said upon getting to the residence, the gunmen knocked the door and realising that the occupants were not ready to yield to their request to willingly succumb, they shot at the main door and destroyed it completely.

He added that the gunshot pellets were said to have pierced the door and wall into the living room, but said none of the occupants was hit or injured.

The source stated that the intensity of the gunshots had terrified the residents of the border town as none of them could emerge from their residences for a rescue mission.

His words: “When they came, they surrounded the building and started ordering the monarch and other occupants to open the door and surrender willingly, but nobody answered. At this point, they started shooting. They destroyed the main door and entered. They terrorised Kabiyesi and his family members before dragging him out and taking him away. None of the family members had been contacted, but we knew they were kidnappers.”

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development.

She said, “it is true but the details of the incident is still not clear, however, police from the Divisional Police at Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, have been deployed in the town to launch investigation into the incident,” the Police spokesperson said.