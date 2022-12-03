  • Saturday, 3rd December, 2022

Icegrin Returns with “For the Girls”

Life & Style | 28 mins ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The global music scape is replete with budding and burgeoning talents scattered across continents, nay Africa. One of them is ‘Icegrin’. Born Chigozie Olewunne, ‘Icegrin’ is among the vanguard of talented newcomers in Nigeria’s music circle. 

After debuting with his extended play (EP) dubbed, ‘Mindset’, earlier this year, the young singer bagged a deal with the Brazilian record label, Kondzilla. The singer, who is also based in Brazil, is notable for his lighthearted lyricism and gospels of love and hustle.

‘Take me to Sodom and Gomorrah, Yesu/ No retreat or surrender for my case oh,’ the breezy and lustful energy that seeps from the record is as exciting as the wind and percussive instruments that bring the song to life. For ‘IceGrin’, it is a candour-filled moment on the just-released “For The Girls,” a mid-tempo bop about his romantic desires and fantasies.

In “For The Girls,” Ice Grin rounds off the year with an impressive finish. In the Nego

W-produced jam, Icegrin continues to drift on youthful themes, creating songs to serenade notable moments that should live on in one’s memories. 

While For The Girls might seem like a aliche narrative, Icegrin’s delivery and the soothing aura from the song ups the replay value and enjoyability of this song. A mood-lifting gem, “For The Girls” is out across streaming platforms here.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.