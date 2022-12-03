Icegrin Returns with “For the Girls”

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The global music scape is replete with budding and burgeoning talents scattered across continents, nay Africa. One of them is ‘Icegrin’. Born Chigozie Olewunne, ‘Icegrin’ is among the vanguard of talented newcomers in Nigeria’s music circle.

After debuting with his extended play (EP) dubbed, ‘Mindset’, earlier this year, the young singer bagged a deal with the Brazilian record label, Kondzilla. The singer, who is also based in Brazil, is notable for his lighthearted lyricism and gospels of love and hustle.

‘Take me to Sodom and Gomorrah, Yesu/ No retreat or surrender for my case oh,’ the breezy and lustful energy that seeps from the record is as exciting as the wind and percussive instruments that bring the song to life. For ‘IceGrin’, it is a candour-filled moment on the just-released “For The Girls,” a mid-tempo bop about his romantic desires and fantasies.

In “For The Girls,” Ice Grin rounds off the year with an impressive finish. In the Nego

W-produced jam, Icegrin continues to drift on youthful themes, creating songs to serenade notable moments that should live on in one’s memories.

While For The Girls might seem like a aliche narrative, Icegrin’s delivery and the soothing aura from the song ups the replay value and enjoyability of this song. A mood-lifting gem, “For The Girls” is out across streaming platforms here.