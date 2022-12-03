Achievas Hosts ‘Beer with us’ Festival 

Tosin Clegg

Foremost entertainment outfit, Achievas Entertainment has announced the debut edition of a brand-new raving music festival tagged “Beer With Us Festival”.

The concert is scheduled for January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos with performances from rave of the moment artistes, surprise international artist and a host of remarkable DJs.

The Entertainment outfit’s executives, Chiori Daniel Cole and Paul Cole Chiori disclosed that all hands are currently on deck towards putting out a standard concert that the Achievas brand is known for and associated with.

Shedding more insight to the event, Daniel said, “While we keep the names of the performing artistes under wrap for now; the concert is one that music lovers should anticipate as it promises to be the biggest music festival in Naija.”

Speaking further, he stated that guests can get a premium boat pickup from any of the jetties from Ikoyi to VGC and an opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view.

Achievas Entertainment are producers of the biggest and highest grossing concerts in Nigeria, from Olamide Live in concert (Season 1-3), Davido 30 Billion Concert (30BG), Burnaboy Live, Kizz Daniel Live, Buju Sorry I’M Late concert amongst others.