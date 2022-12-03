82 Division Enugu Wins Army Combat Swimming Competition

Rebecca Ejifoma





Troops from 82 Division from Enugu State has won the 2022 Inter-formation Platoon Combat Swimming championship in Lagos State ahead of riverine operations in the country.

The team of 19 soldiers and one officer took the lead among the eight divisions that participated in the finals of the exercise which was held at the Old Slave Village, Badagry, organised by the 81 Division Nigerian Army.

While the defending champion, 1 Division from Kaduna emerged second, 2 Division from Ibadan came third. Other divisions in the competition include 81 Division Lagos, 3 Division from Jos, 6 Division from Port-Harcourt, 8 Division from Sokoto, and Army Headquarters Garrison Abuja.

According to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, the competition is one of the activities in the NA Forecast of events in 2022 aimed at gearing up the troops for combating the contemporary security challenges in the nation.

“This competition couldn’t have come at a better time considering the various security challenges in your area of responsibility and the country in general.

“This precarious security situation has no doubt presented us with the opportunity of checkmating the activities of the crime perpetrators through continuous training of both our officers and men,” he emphasised.

Represented by the Acting Director of Physical Training, Brig-Gen O.E Fawole, the COAS said he was impressed with the military bearing, stamina and endurance exhibited in the last four days.

He described training as the bedrock of any fighting force, saying that the skills the troops have displayed would assist to improve their leadership traits, promote esprit de corps and boost their morale.

While imploring the soldiers to keep up the training skills, Yahaya thanked the General Officer Commanding 81, Maj-Gen Obinna Ajunwa and the judges for a job well done.

He further acknowledged the Department of Physical Training and Army Headquarters for their immense contributions to the success of this championship.