UNIPORT Convokes 19,235 Graduands,161 Bag First Class

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) will today commence the convocation of 19, 235 graduates of the institution with 161 graduated with First Class honour.

The combined convocation of 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 is the 33rd convocation ceremony of the university christened ‘classical’.

Briefing journalists yesterday on the convocation and achievements of his administration so far, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Owunari Georgewill, said the convocation was delayed due to some challenges bothering on COVID-19 and the university strike which lasted for about eight months.

Georgewill explained that the institution would be graduating about 9,536 Bachelor degrees today (Friday), while 9, 699 post-graduate degrees and diplomas will have their convocation ceremony on Saturday.

According to him, “This is a combined convocation of 2018/2019, 2019/2020. You will agree with me that it appears that it delayed, but obviously we all know some of the reasons-COVID-19, eight months of strike by different unions and campus. So we are doing what should have done maybe before now.

“In this combined convocation, we are expecting to graduate about 9,536 Bachelor degrees, out of which 161 obtained first class honours.

“We are also expecting to convoke about 9,699 post-graduate degrees and diplomas graduands. Out of this, about 1,028 are doctorates, 3,745 are masters degrees in various disciplines, and about 4,926 are post-graduate diplomas.

“The university has taken time to prepare for this convocation as various committees were set up. The convocation is described as ‘classical’ by the grace of God.”

Prof Georgewill added: “The period of convocation is period of intellectual harvest. That is when the university knows its output-the years we accept students, train them. At the time of convocation, we make our outputs, graduate students, give them certificate and award.”