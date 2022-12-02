Ganduje to Politicians: Don’t Use Religious Centres to Seek Votes

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday, cautioned political parties from weeping religious sentiments during campaign, while seeking votes from electorate ahead of 2023 general election.

Speaking while declaring open the fourth National Inter-Religious Conference organised by the state government held at Coronation Hall, Kano, the governor worried over the use of religion by some political elites during the election process to divide the mutual relationship that existed between the people of faiths.

The theme of the conference was, “Harnessing Nigeria’s Religious Diversity for Sustainable Peace and National Development”.

Ganduje, therefore, challenged leaders of various faiths to close ranks in mutual understanding and dialogue to promote unity, peace and cohesion while de-emphasising issues of division.

He maintained that only such a platform would enhance development and prevent needless crises among the two major faiths.

Ganduje disclosed that the conference was motivated to strengthen interfaith dialogue for peace and unity and and build trust between people of both faith.

“The aim of the conference is to promote religious understanding in the society and enhance peace and unity in Nigeria. Sometimes, religion is used to instigate crisis and division. This is contrary to the tenets of both faiths.

“This is the reason why leadership of various religions should ensure mutual understanding and dialogue to prevent troubles before it escalates. We have to use the power of faith to deepen our unity and prevent those intended to be used for selfish interest”.

Chairman of the National Inter-Religious Conference, Dr. Mohammad Bin-Uthman, said religious leaders must tread the path of dignity of individual faith despite the differences.

Uthman added that harnessing and celebrating our diversity without violating the principle of individual faiths is sacrosanct to national development.

The co-chair of the conference, Bishop of Metropolitan, North Province, Peter Ogunmuyiwa, added that the plurality of faiths was blessing to Nigeria despite the efforts of some elements to capitalize on the differences to create tension.