Da Chris Closes 2022 With ‘Chop Life’

Nigerian singing sensation Daniel Chris popularly known as Da Chris is closing the year with a new hit ‘Chop Life’.

‘Chop Life’ is a bubbling record which gets one hooked from the first kick. The record encompasses multiple instruments from the African drums, acoustic guitar, saxophone, and piano melodies which gives it its unique form.
 
The message embedded in this record basically intimates the listener on the concept of Y.O.L.O (You Only Live Once)  hence life is meant to be enjoyed to the fullest whenever one gets the chance to. 
 
The talent whose sojourn into the music industry began at a tender age is currently signed on to London Boys Records (LBR).

