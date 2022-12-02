Adeolu Akinyemi Impacts Lives Globally

Adeolu Akinyemi is not your regular trainer and coach. He has got many feathers on his cap. One such is his role in overseeing Coach B and Stewards as its Principal Consultant, he has impacted over 500,000 individuals in 10 countries while rocking his robe as a serial entrepreneur and CEO of A2W Group.

Akinyemi has interfaced with individuals across 500 organisations ranging from SMEs to Blue Chips to Non-Governmental Organisations, Faith Based Organisations, Schools and government agencies being a personal development trainer. Others are financial and business intelligence coach, multiple-X consultant, human resources expert, blockchain enthusiast, entrepreneur, networker, nation builder and forte.

His training and consultancy competency is quite broad and covers areas including personal effectiveness, high-performance organisations, personal financial planning and management, sales mastery, enhancing customer experience, the science of persuasion, and adversity management among others.

As a serial entrepreneur, he is on the board of some companies. He is currently the Group MD of A2W Group and provided leadership for the organisation to take local herbal bitters through a 300X growth in two years. He is currently championing the manufacturing and establishment of several Nigerian brands on the global scene in the alternative medicine and personal hygiene space. He also provides leadership for a few other organisations in travel, real estate, distribution and farming.

As a networker, Akinyemi is on the leadership board of the institute of network marketers and serves as its operations lead. His foundation in the industry became prominent when he led Avenues to Wealth in West Africa from 0 to 45,000 distributors, until stepping off the network to a leadership and management role to support, manage and develop leaders in The Green Mondays (An A2W company).

As a nation builder, Akinyemi is the founder and pastor of Heaven’s Citizens Christian Centre – a faith-based organisation. He also steers the affairs of some community development initiatives like Helping Lives Together Initiative, ANGELS Network, New Nigeria Club and The STARZ.

He partners with his wife to lead the Market Women Initiative, a project of the Helping Lives Together Initiative that has trained over 1,000 market women and weekly meets and supports them with interest-free loans to grow their businesses to feed and finance their families.

His passion for serving others and solving problems has earned him scholarships from the Federal Government of Nigeria, Shell BP, WAPCO, Global Recognition Awards for Peak Performance in Human Resources Management, and Global Recognition Awards for Exceptional Innovation In Human Resource Management. Others include the Young Corporate Professional of the Year Award, Future Awards, Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, FGN and a variety of leadership and service awards from JCI and several other organisations.

One of his philosophies in life is that “Failure is never a bad thing. It’s a necessary bus stop on the journey to success. In Ubuntu culture, the person who falls into a ditch should not conceal the reason for his or her fall. Everyone that falls needs to become teachers to the next generation of venturers”.

He is set to launch his book, Dear Entrepreneur, on Saturday, 3 December 2022. The author says the launch seeks to promote this ideal, and some of the guests, who are successful in their various ventures, will also be given slots to share their failure stories so everyone can learn.

The 460 paged journal is a compendium of failure stories, failure lessons, and the key concepts and skills for rising increasingly despite adversity.

Akinyemi is married to Temitope. Together, they have three children.