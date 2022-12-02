Adams Oshiomhole is False-hearted, Unstable, Says Atiku/Okowa Campaign

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, has described the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Deputy Director-General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organisation, Adams Oshiomhole, as an unstable and false-hearted character, who should be disregarded by Nigerians.



A statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, one of the spokespersons of the campaign, said Nigerians were appalled by the reckless comments by Oshiomhole, who being distraught by the increasing popularity of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has now resorted to hauling insults and vituperations against the person of Atiku as witnessed in a television programme on Wednesday.

Oshiomhole had in the interview hurled personal attacks at Atiku.



According to Ologbondiyan, “Oshiomhole is behaving like someone suffering from acute Histrionic Personality Disorder (HPD). This can only explain why the former APC National Chairman, who was disgraced out of office, continues as a chattering roller coaster and a musical chair politician, who specialises in making unfounded comments and inventing fictitious claims against others just to draw undue attention to himself.



“Nigerians can recall how Oshiomhole, in 2016, described Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as an impostor, a fake pastor, rusticated student, a career dropout, acid bath assailant, liar, treasury looter; an incompetent and questionable character, who is only good for night meetings and not fit to be the governor of Edo State, only to turn around in 2020 to state that these damaging allegations were mere political statements.



“Nigerians expect Adams Oshiomhole to note that Presidential Campaign addresses serious issue and not a platform for throwing tantrums and irresponsible commentaries,” Ologbondiyan said.

The Atiku/Okowa spokesman said Nigerians were not ready to accept such apparent HPD attitude from him towards the nation’s preferred leader, Atiku Abubakar.



He maintained that Nigerians would not be surprised to see Adams Oshiomhole turning around at Atiku Abubakar’s inevitable victory and inauguration on May 29, 2023, to condemn Asiwaju Tinubu and declare his current unsavory comments against Atiku Abubakar as mere political statements.