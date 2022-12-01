Wike Mocks Colleague over 13% Derivation Fund Arrears

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described as laughable, reaction of a certain governor in the Niger Delta region, who felt offended over his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, for the release of the 13% derivative fund arrears to the various states in the region.

Wike said it was out of a grateful heart that he thanked President Buhari for the release of the fund arrears, from 1999 to date, which was not paid by previous administrations.

The Rivers State governor, who made the remarks yesterday, at the inauguration of the Renal Centre and House Officers Quarters at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt, wondered why saying thank you was an offence and the particular governor felt offended as a result.

While mocking his said colleague, Wike noted that the governor in question had gone on national television to say money spent to do a 3km road in his state would be used to construct more than 15 flyovers elsewhere.

“Simply because I said you people should thank President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing 13 per cent arrears to us. I did not abuse anybody. Did I? All I said is please thank him, that if he did not release this arrears to me and some of our states, it may have been difficult for me to even talk about building a Renal Centre, Cancer and Cardiovascular centre, Basic and Clinical Sciences faculty, House officers quarters. I don’t think saying thank you is an offence.

“On television, I heard one of the governors say in his state to do 3 kilometre road will do more than 15 flyovers. Rivers State, is it not Niger Delta State? Don’t we have riverine areas in Rivers State? Amayanabo of Opobo said since he was born, he has never driven by road to Opobo.

“The day he drove by road to Opobo, he said, ‘God is it possible that in my own time I will not go through the river again, I am now driving by road to Opobo’. That is a major riverine area. By the grace of God this December (2022), we are going to commission the first phase of Trans-Kalabari Road. That is a major riverine area.

“I didn’t know that people are sick about the flyovers I do. Okay, sorry. I don’t want you to be sick again. I won’t do again. Instead of you to appreciate and ask somebody how are you doing this, and justify what you’re doing.

“I have turned the state capital around using a major construction firm like Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. If you know you have the capacity, if you know you have what it takes, go and take Julius Berger and see whether you can pay salary.”