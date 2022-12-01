Ronaldo Interviews Rodrygo Ahead Brazil, Cameroon Final Group Clash 

Twenty years ago Brazilian striker, Ronaldo de Lima, was in penalty boxes, terrorising opponents with his shooting. Now, he’s in an interviewer’s chair, shooting questions at compatriots.

The retired football icon who is here at Qatar 2022, has teamed up with FIFA+ to run commentary on Ronaldo TV.

And the incomparable Fenômeno, insisted, he wanted to be the one chatting to Coach Tite’s wards.

Tomorrow here at the magnificent Lusail stadium, Brazil will play their last Group G game against Cameroon with the original Ronaldo behind the microphone, making remarks about the game.

Rodrygo came on at half-time against Switzerland, set up Casemiro for the only goal, then sat down for a chat with the Seleção legend.

“I always talk to ‘Case’ a lot on the pitch. I shouted ‘leave it’. He left it and he was in space,” the 21-year-old said about the sequence that led to Brazil’s goal at Stadium 974. “(The Switzerland players) came at me, I played it back to him, and he produced an incredible shot and gave us victory,” recalled Rodrygo.

That goal heightened what has already been an indescribably experience for Rodrygo.

“It’s sensational, a really good experience for me,” he said. “I’ve been learning every day. Everything we do – going to training, the hotel, giving an interview – everything has been really different. I’m very happy. Thank God on the pitch everything has gone well also. It’s been fantastic for me.”

It could get even more fantastic if Rodrygo forces his way into the starting XI tomorrow. His impact from the bench against Switzerland will aid his cause.

“I’m ready,” said the former Santos attacker. “When the coach wants me, I’m there. If it’s in the next game, if it’s afterwards, I’m at his disposal.

“I’m training well, doing everything right, because it’s a World Cup. At any moment the chance will come. You have to be prepared.

“My life has always been like this. I went to Real Madrid when I was 18, so I had no time to prepare. You have to arrive there prepared. So I’m always ready for whatever comes.”

Rodrygo also discussed his sadness at Neymar’s absence before Ronaldo ended the interview by wishing the youngster the best of luck. Rodrygo concluded it my passing his hands over the legs that helped Brazil win their last World Cup and then passing them over his own – seemingly seeking a little of the great man’s magic touch – before the two burst out laughing.

HOW THEY STAND

GROUP A



Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Netherlands 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7 2 Senegal 3 2 0 1 5 4 1 6 3 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 3 1 4 4 Qatar 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0

GROUP B



Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 England 3 2 1 0 9 2 7 7 2 USA 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5 3 Iran 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3 4 Wales 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1

GROUP C



Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Argentina 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6 2 Poland 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4 3 Mexico 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 4 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3

GROUP D



Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 France 3 2 0 1 6 3 4 6 2 Australia 3 2 0 1 3 4 -1 6 3 Tunisia 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4 4 Denmark 3 0 1 2 1 3 -2 1

GROUP E



Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Spain 2 1 1 0 8 1 7 4 2 Japan 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 1 7 -6 3 4 Germany 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

GROUP F



Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Croatia 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4 2 Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 3 Belgium 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 4 Canada 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

GROUP G



Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 2 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 4 Serbia 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1

GROUP H



Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6 2 Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 5 0 3 3 Korea Republic 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

4

