Lily Paelon Fertility Centre Provides Road-map for Couples on Assisted Conception

In line with its commitment to redefining the medical ecosystem in Nigeria, Lily Paelon Fertility Centre, a subsidiary of Paelon Memorial Hospital has continued to provide a roadmap for couples through their journey of managing infertility.

Lily Paelon Fertility Centre strives to educate women about the opportunities and possibilities of becoming parents through assisted reproductive technology, especially in Nigeria, where assisted conception is strongly misunderstood.

Head Consultant/ Obstetrician and Gynaecologist (OBGYN) at the clinic, Dr. Louis Alekwe, noted that “The hospital aims to allow couples to be in control of their journey to achieve pregnancy in a most friendly environment and at an affordable price. We bring more than 14 years of experience in this area.”

The clinic has helped over 20 women experience the joy of becoming mothers. While not an easy journey, the health workers of this clinic make it their mission to create a seamless, and pleasurable experience for patients.

According to one success story by a client, Mrs. F. O. “I can say now that being a mother is an absolute joy that I cannot quite put into words. Thankfully, God used the wonderful team at Paelon to make my motherhood dreams come true.

“Everyone’s journey to motherhood is different and at the end of the day, when you are holding your baby in your arms, that is all that will matter at that moment. The journey you had to take to get there will be a distant memory, it will be well worth it, and it will be a testimony to inspire others.”

By providing affordable infertility diagnosis and family-building care, Lily Fertility Centre hopes to expand reproductive medicine in the country. It offers both surgical and non-surgical treatments and consultations.

Beyond conventional IVF, the center also offers other related fertility services such as Gestational Surrogacy, Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI), Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Percutaneous Epididymal Sperm Aspiration (PESA), Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE), Testicular Sperm Aspiration (TESA, Gestational Surrogacy, Donor Gamete, Sperm Preservation, and Embryo Freezing.

The technology available at the clinic allows the clinical research team to provide solutions that can enhance the patient experience, fertility services, and positive outcomes. From preconception counseling to treatment, the Lily Paelon Fertility Centre Team prioritises patient welfare.

While eligibility criteria differ and vary among patients, seeking consultation with a specialist, will allow patients more insight into their general reproductive health after investigations.

Paelon Memorial Hospital is a multi-specialist hospital established in April 2010, its fertility centre, Lily Fertility Clinic is a preferred center for couples to navigate their fertility journey with numerous services, high success rates, and a short waiting list, the clinic is open to cater to all types of parents.