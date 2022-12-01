Adebomehin: We’ve Data to Assist Govt to End Insecurity

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Surveyor General of the Federation, Abuduganiyu Adebomehin, has disclosed that the office of the surveyor general, has gathered a lot of data that could help the relevant government agencies, including the military to end insecurity in the country.

Adebomehin stated this yesterday at the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) during the 2022 Survey Coordination Conference and Advisory Board on Survey Training Conference of the African Regional Institute for Geospatial Information Science And Technology (AFRIGIST), with the theme: “Geospatial Intelligence for National Security”.

He said the Office of the Surveyor -general of the Federation (OSGoF) has deployed appropriate techniques utilising geospatial intelligence for the security agencies against armed criminals for peace and security in Nigeria.

He stressed that the role of surveyors was critical in gathering, analysing and processing data into the geospatial intelligence for national security.

“Various surveying authorities must form a common front against surveying and mapping activities that contravened the provisions of the surveyor combination Act of 1962. I believe such will go a long way in finding lasting solution to issue of insecurity and also other related issues.

“The office of the surveyor general of the federation is already implementing provisions of the SCA for enforcement and the support of security agencies toward it. The input and out of the conference will form the recommendation, which would inform further policies by the federal government.”

In his address, the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said security matters is not government alone but all authorities of the government and every good citizens.

Fashola, who was also represented by HOD Cadastral, Surv. Coker Robert, explained that the theme of the conference was apt especially, at a period, where the country was being confronted with a security challenge occasioned by various armed criminals.

He said the ministry of works and housing would continue to employ geospatial skills in critical decisions, planning and implementation of projects.

Fashola, therefore, urged the participants to ventilate passionately on the theme and thematic areas for feasible recommendation that may inform decisions and action of government in order to galvanise our defence and national security architecture for improved securiy network.

Chairman of the Conference and Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof. Adebayo Banire, said the event was timely and would provide solution to insecurity threats in the country.

Banire, who was equally represented by Prof. O. Daramola, said the gathering was a clarion call for professionals and researchers to chat a way of securing the country from internal and external security challenges.