Rivers Electorate Yet to Decide Who to Vote President, Says Wike

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said the decision on who to vote for among the presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections was yet to be taken by the electorates in the state who are his supporters.

Wike who boasted that Rivers people were very happy with his developmental strides across the state said his supporters would agree to whoever he chooses as the preferred candidate.

The Rivers State Governor stated this yesterday, while inaugurating the Rukpokwu-Rumuapu-Izo-Ogbodo Igwuruta Link Road, in Rumuapu community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said for what his administration had done in terms of performance and provision of critical infrastructure, Rivers people were already home with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He, then charged the electorates to cast their votes only for PDP gubernatorial candidate as well National Assembly to State Assembly candidates.

“Then the other one (presidential), I will come and tell you where we will vote. These ones (governorship, Senatorial, Reps and State Assembly candidates) I mentioned now, make sure you come and vote for them. Very soon, we’ll meet in our houses and a take decision where we are going to,” he said.

Wike mocked governorship candidates of other parties in the state, saying they were not in touch with the people at the grassroots. According to him, the candidates, he stated, do not also have any following, no traditional or political opinion leaders who could help galvanise the support of the electorates for them.

Wike alleged that such candidates were only desperately going about collecting money from people in the guise of preparing for election when they know they were not in the race to win the election.

He said Rivers electorates would vote the party that has come to their aid, supported and made them happy while also sustaining the peace in the state.

“You will work for a party that has come to your aid, a party that has brought dividends of democracy. If the people of Rukpokwu are not happy, will they be here. “Governance is all about the happiness of the people. When the people are happy, we are happy. So, if I come here to address you everybody will listen to me,” he said.

The Rivers State governor boasted that his administration has attended to every area of development concern in Apara kingdom, particularly on the provision of roads.

He therefore, challenged any person within the kingdom in Obio Akpor Local Government Area to dare mention any area left unattended.