  • Wednesday, 30th November, 2022

Rivers Electorate Yet to Decide Who to Vote President, Says Wike

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said the decision on who to vote for among the presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections was yet to be taken by the electorates in the state who are his supporters.

Wike who boasted that Rivers people were very happy with his developmental strides across the state said his supporters would agree to whoever he chooses as the preferred candidate.

The Rivers State Governor stated this yesterday, while inaugurating the Rukpokwu-Rumuapu-Izo-Ogbodo Igwuruta Link Road, in Rumuapu community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said for what his administration had done in terms of performance and provision of critical infrastructure, Rivers people were already home with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). 

He, then charged the electorates to cast their votes only for PDP gubernatorial candidate as well National Assembly to State Assembly candidates.

“Then the other one (presidential), I will come and tell you where we will vote. These ones (governorship, Senatorial, Reps and State Assembly candidates) I mentioned now, make sure you come and vote for them. Very soon, we’ll meet in our houses and a take decision where we are going to,” he said.

Wike mocked governorship candidates of other parties in the state, saying they were not in touch with the people at the grassroots. According to him, the candidates, he stated, do not also have any following, no traditional or political opinion leaders who could help galvanise the support of the electorates for them.

Wike alleged that such candidates were only desperately going about collecting money from people in the guise of preparing for election when they know they were not in the race to win the election.

He said Rivers electorates would vote the party that has come to their aid, supported and made them happy while also sustaining the peace in the state.

“You will work for a party that has come to your aid, a party that has brought dividends of democracy. If the people of Rukpokwu are not happy, will they be here. “Governance is all about the happiness of the people. When the people are happy, we are happy. So, if I come here to address you everybody will listen to me,” he said.

The Rivers State governor boasted that his administration has attended to every area of development concern in Apara kingdom, particularly on the provision of roads.

He therefore, challenged any person within the kingdom in Obio Akpor Local Government Area to dare mention any area left unattended.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.