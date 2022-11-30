Review Panels: Be Humble Enough to Admit Your Blunders, APC Tells Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the setting up of various review panels by the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as an afterthought and one designed to arrive at predetermined outcomes.

The party also called on the governor to settle down to study the handover notes so as to prevent the blunders he is allegedly committing.

It also urged him to be humble enough to accept his blunders so far.

Adeleke had while delivering his inaugural speech announced the invalidation of some of the decisions of his predecessor, including the sacking of some workers. He, however, promised to back it up with an Executive Order the next day.

By yesterday, he reeled out the Executive Orders where he announced the sacking of workers and take-over of three palaces by security agents while asking the occupants to step aside.

However, by yesterday morning, his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, claimed that they neither sacked any worker nor dethrone any monarch.

He said: “There was never a sack of any worker or traditional ruler. We only set up review panel. It is impossible to sack and put review panel in place. The review panel is to look at the numbers of the people that were employed, due processes of the employment, and qualification among other things.”

But the APC believes that both Adelekeand his spokesperson are confused.

In a statement signed by its Director of Operations, Hon. Sunday Akere, the APC said: “We told you from day one that these people have nothing to offer. We can all see from their first action that they are even confused.

“They had told us long ago that they were coming to sack. They came and announced it. Why set up a panel after taking a decision? What they are doing can be likened to doing ablution after observing prayers. Who does that?

“You have asked traditional rulers to step aside, yet you want a panel to do a review. Are they taking up the role of the judiciary as well because we are aware that some of the cases are already in court? Furthermore, we know for a fact that our government enthroned over 20 monarchs before we left. Why focus on just three? And of these three, one was our former party chairman. Is there no political undertone in all of these?

“Nigerians must be aware that the panels are going to work from the answers. And since the answers are known, why waste taxpayers’ money unnecessarily? The governor should be humble enough to admit his blunders. He appears to lack the basic understanding of how governance works.”