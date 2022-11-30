Kingmakers Appeal to Adeleke against Crisis in Osun Community

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Owa-in-Council and the kingmakers in Igbajo, Osun State, yesterday appealed to the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to support them in ensuring that nothing disrupts the peace in Igbajo after the installation of the new Owa of Igbajoland, Oba Adegboyega Famodun.

The new governor had issued six Executive Orders last Monday ordering monarchs in Akirun, Igbajo, and Iree to vacate their palaces.

In a statement signed by five kingmakers of Igbajo land and made available to THISDAY yesterday, the kingmakers affirmed that the process that produced the king followed all laid down guidelines in the Owa of Igbajo Chieftaincy Declaration.

The declaration that has been in use in the town recognise two lineage Omo Owa Oke (with nine ruling houses) and Omo Owa Isale (with seven ruling houses). What the Chieftaincy Declaration stipulates is that if the throne becomes vacant, it will be either the turn of Owa Oke or Owa Isale to fill the vacancy without specifying any order of rotation among the ruling houses.

According to the kingmakers, “The last Owa, late Oba Olufemi Fasade who joined his ancestors on December 23, 2020, was from the Owa Isale while it was the only ruling houses from Owa Oke that were asked to bring forth Omo Oye before we picked the front liner among them.

“Please note that there was nowhere in the declaration that states that it is this or that ruling house that must be favoured, rather, all the interested Princes were given a level playing ground before the emergence of one.”

On the claim that the former state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, appointed the king in his last week in office, the kingmakers noted that: “This is not the first time such will happen, because he has the power and authority to take decisions till his last day in office.

“An example is the appointment of Orangun of Ila Orangun, Oba Abdulwahab Kayode Oyedotun, Bibire I, at the twilight of the administration of Governor Adebisi Akande. The then outgoing Akande approved the selection of Oba Oyedotun, four days to the expiration of his tenure-he was appointed on May 24, 2003, while the administration left office on May 29, 2003.

“His successor, Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, did not annul the appointment. God bless the royal blooded Prince.

“And on the announcement of the appointment or selection of Oba Adegboyega Famodun, Famodun III, nobody can say that a fly was hurt in Igbajo. We all accepted his choice because we know it is only God that chooses kings. The presentation of the Staff of Office was three days after completion of traditional rites and Ipebi programme. Visitors to Igbajo on November 24, 2022, will clearly see the joy and happiness in the town and its people; it was unprecedented.”

They appeal to Adeleke not allow anyone to drag him into messy politics, “as the selection of our own Oba Adegboyega Famodun III followed all laid down procedures.