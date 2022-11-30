Katsina, FUDMA Sign MoU on Usage of Health Facilities for Training of Students

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Federal University Dutsin-Ma and Katsina State

Ministry of Health on the usage of some state government-owned health care facilities for clinical training of the university’s newly introduced Health Sciences programmes.

The MoU, according to a statement issued by the university Public Relations Officer, Habibu Umar Aminu, provides a framework for the students to participate in clinical posting and other related training, which is designed to equip the students of the university with required skills for effective health care delivery.

The training is part of the students’ requirement for the award of Bachelor Nursing Science (BNsc), Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS) and

Bachelor Radiography (BRad). It is mandatory for each student to undergo a supervised clinical training programme to acquaint them with the current technological development in health laboratories.

Some of the hospitals to be used under the MoU are Gen Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital Katsina; General Hospital Katsina; Turai Yar’adua Maternal and Children Hospital Katsina; General Hospital Dutsin-Ma, Comprehensive Health Centre Dutsin-Ma, and Primary Health Care Centre, Abukur.

Speaking at the occasion, the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, said the university has since commenced the health related courses and desirous of the health facilities to train such students as part of their requirement for completion of their respective programmes.

He said the university is committed to ensuring that the students get the best of clinical training, and shall vigorously pursue it with a view to making the students excel in their academic pursuit.

On his part, the state Commissioner of Health, Yakubu Nuhu Danja, lauded the initiative, which he said would go a long way in boosting health care delivery in the state, especially as it relates to the manpower challenge which is very key in health care service delivery.

He said the state government, through the Ministry of Health, which is the implementing partner, shall ensure that all the terms and agreement are adequately met for the benefit of both parties and the students who are the major beneficiaries.