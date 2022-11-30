Bitget Launches Major Campaign with Messi to Reignite Confidence in the Crypto Market

Bitget has announced a series of marketing campaigns with Lionel Messi, the Argentinian Football legend, with the launch of the brand film to celebrate the 2022 World Cup.

A statement by the group with this USD 20 Million investment in campaigns and rewards, Bitget aims to benefit users with attractive rewards, help enhance market sentiment and reignite confidence in the crypto industry.

The statement also noted that Bitget announced its partnership with Lionel Messi with the first announcement campaign “A Perfect 10” in late October, receiving an overwhelming response from the general public, Bitget community, and partners.

According to the statement, “The exchange will launch the next marketing campaign titled, “Make it Count” during the 2022 World Cup period, with a new brand video and a series of exciting marketing plans.

“To further engage our users with the football craze, Bitget has arranged multiple giveaways and exclusive rewards with social contests and World Cup-themed activities, including up to 1 Million BGB and a jersey signed by Lionel Messi himself.

“Bitget is also hosting its biannual derivatives tournament, KCGI, themed around football and the World Cup, with a prize pool of up to 100 Bitcoin (BTC) and popular fan tokens. This is all part of Bitget’s efforts to help reassure investors and benefit Bitget users with different initiatives, as enthusiasm towards the World Cup helps facilitate the connection between the crypto universe and the sports world.

“Leo Messi, the five-time World Cup participant, and seven-time Ballon d’Or, expresses, “I would like to thank Bitget for making me a part of the crypto trading social world with such an exciting campaign. I like Bitget’s brand film “make it count” concept of leading the vision and charting a new path within the industry. It’s important that everyone invest responsibly with protection, and it’s reassuring to see Bitget taking this seriously with a series of protection initiatives.”

The Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen, remarked: “Bitget is invested in the future of crypto and Web3. The bear market does not deter our goal of becoming a Top 3 crypto exchange within 3-5 years. Due to some collapses of a few crypto giants this year, consumers’ trust has fallen to a low point, which is why we are ramping up the efforts on both product and marketing to show our dedication to building the best social trading experiences for our users.

“Partnering with the GOAT inspires us to strive for the best performance, and the World Cup period is the best time to remind ourselves about the importance of building and training for the moment to shine. We would like to celebrate the football spirit in the world of crypto and are prepared to continue investing in the ecosystem even when times are tough.”

The statement further explained that earlier this month, Bitget implemented a few initiatives to strengthen trust and show credibility to consumers, including launching the 5 million Builders’ Fund and raising the Protection Fund size to USD 300 million.

The statement added that the exchange has also announced expanding its global strategy with a registered entity in Seychelles, as well as adjusting its hiring plan to a team of 1200 by Q1 2023 this week.