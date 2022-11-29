Solewant, Champion of Local Content, Says NCDMB

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has described Solewant Group as the Champion of the Local Content policy of the federal government.

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote made the description on Friday in Port Harcourt while addressing participants at the 6th annual Business Open Day programme of the Solewant Group.

Represented by the Director Monitoring and Evaluation of NCDMB, Mr. Tunde Adelana, the Executive Secretary said, it is one thing to encounter challenges and yet another thing to tackle them headlong.

According to him, “Solewant has proved that it can do it and has done it in the area of steel pipe production and pipe coating solutions as shown in their plant. Their facility is number one and for me, Solewant is leading the way. Confidence in ourselves is a major challenge and Solewant believes it can do it, today they are doing it,” he said.

Wabote emphasized that Solewant is a Nigerian company that is ready to showcase capacity and competence in its area of specialization and they are always innovating.

“Anytime you come here, there is always something new to see. They have a full-fledged pipe mill that will soon be automated,” the Executive Secretary said.

In his speech at the event, the Group CEO of Solewant Group, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi said his company is fully committed to complying with the provisions of the Oil & Gas Industry policy as championed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board(NCDMB). He said Solewant by so doing, is helping the country to unlock its energy resources by increasing its production capacity and individuals in its supply chain, thereby ensuring that in-country vendors or stakeholders in its fold benefit from their operations.

Mr. Ewanehi added that some of their factories are now utilizing some raw materials that are locally sourced. He noted that they manufacture and supply premium quality products and solutions and that local production does not in any way amount to lowering quality or standards.

He pointed out that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has approved their products as a regulatory body in the country.

The Group CEO said Solewant Group has created employment for over 800 Nigerians and provided support for the development of the country’s economy. He stressed that transformation and innovation remain the hallmark of the company.

“Our key objectives are;!innovation, providing jobs for the youth, technology transfer and utilisation of raw materials in our country to drive our collective industrial revolution. This year’s Open Day event focuses on the impact of in-country manufacturing of pipeline products and relevance of pipeline distribution networks in Nigeria and Sub-Africa Region, “Ewanehi said.

Also speaking, the Group Executive Director of Solewant Group Mr. Matthew Aganren said having received the approval from SON on the manufacturing of coatings and paints, Solewant Specialty Protective Coatings and paints Limited has commenced commercial production of paints for their customers in the country.

In his goodwill message, a Representative of the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company (SNEPCO), Obi Onochie said the business environment can only get better when ideas are shared. He disclosed that over USD800 million contracts were awarded by Shell to Nigerian companies in 2021, like Solewant that has shown capacity, in line with the NCDMB directive.

Onochie who said challenges in the Oil & Gas sector are numerous noted that with collaboration they can be surmounted.

Adding his voice, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) represented by Mr. Kasere Solomon said the vision of in-country manufacturing cannot be overemphasized. This, he said, is the reason why CBN places a premium on local currency production. He said he was happy to witness the unveiling of locally produced new products and solutions of Solewant, which he said is in line with the vision of CBN. He pledged to partner with Solewant in that direction.

The highlight of the event was, unveiling of; Solewant SSPC and Paints products, Solewant/SCOPEX Academy and Solewant- made in Nigeria steel pipe. A tour of the company’s facilities; Solewant Multilayer Pipe coating plant, Steel pipe production plant, concrete weight coating plant, Paint manufacturing facility and Solewant state of the art Laboratory by Dignitaries and participants of the Solewant Business Open Day and oil and gas summit programme at Alode-Eleme, in Rivers State.