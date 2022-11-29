Gunmen Kill LP Women Leader in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Women Leader of the Labour Party (LP) in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mrs. Victoria Chintex, has been killed by gunmen.

A statement on Tuesday, by the Publicity Secretary of the LP in Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone, Edward Buju, said the incident occurred on Monday, when the gunmen invaded her residence in Kaura and shot her dead.

Her husband was also said to have sustained gunshot injuries and has been rushed to a medical facility where he is said to be receiving treatment.

The party, in the statement, commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them that it will support them.

“The Southern Kaduna (Zone 3) Labour Party commiserate with the party chairman and his exco’s in Kaura Local Government Area over the untimely demise of our mother and sister, Mrs Victoria Chintex, Woman Leader, Kaura Local Government who was killed yesterday (Monday) by some unknown gunmen at her residence in Kaura,” the statement said.

Buju, who described the deceased as “industrious, hard working and dedicated party leader”, said the LP is saddened by the unfortunate incident, coming at a time when people like her are needed to champion the course for a new nation through the LP.

The statement called on members of the LP at all levels in the state to pray for the repose of her soul.

“More so as we await the burial plans by the family, the Zone 3 Labour Party will make support to her family.

“On behalf of our presidential candidate, Peter Obi, our gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake, the party senatorial candidate for Southern Kaduna Senatorial zone, Mike Auta, we call on the people of Kaura LGA to be law abiding as vengeance is of the Lord,” Buju said.

Mohammed Jalige, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.