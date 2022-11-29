Adeleke’s Pact with Osun People

Yinka Kolawole writes on the grandeur swearing in ceremony of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as he reels out his development agenda to further bring good governance to the state of the living spring

The new Governor of Osun State, Senator AdemolaNurudeenAdeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Sunday took office to succeed GboyegaOyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Adeleke was declared the winner of the July 16, 2022 Governorship Election held in the State by the Independent National ElectorialCommission(INEC) making him the Sixth democratically elected Governor of Osun State.

At the swearing in, the Osogbo township stadium, venue of the inauguration wore a new look as enthusiastic residents of the State who were eagerly awaiting the new government had started filing into the stadium as early as 7am while observing security checks at the gate. The stadium was beautifully decorated with the traditional red, white and green colours of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) making the arena looking so colourful.

To say the main bowl of the Osogbo township stadium is electrifying is an understatement as the excitement in the air was such that can be seen and grabbed. Some of the early entrants into the stadium who spoke with THISDAY could not hold back their obvious joy as they expressed joy and delight that the day of the inauguration has finally arrived.

They expressed gratitude to God for allowing them see the day they have been expecting, while thanking God that their votes counted at the end of the day. They also expressed confidence that Senator Adeleke will do a good job as Governor and put Osun State in the right place among its peers in the country, stressing that more residents of the State will definitely be lifted out of the poverty net.

Speaking at his inauguration, the new Governor said, “I stand on the podium of history with a sacred pledge to God and the good people of Osun State that my intellect, passion and strength will be devoted to nothing but the welfare, peace and security of our people. As I accept the mantle of leadership entrusted upon me by the people of our dear State, I am conscious of the enormous challenges and responsibilities ahead of me and will beginning from this hour work day and night with deep sense of purpose to be a servant to you all. Our gathering here to witness the materialisation of a new era is not an accident of history. We are all programmed by the Almighty God to be what we have been, what we are and what we will be in future.”

Adeleke used the occasion to salute the founding fathers of the state, all the past administrators and Governors as well as everyone who has contributed in one way or the other to the growth, stability and progress of the state in the last 31 years. He equally saluted fallen heroes both at the national and state levels for the great sacrifice they have made for the survival of the nation.

DEVELOPMENT AGENDA

While speaking on his development Agenda, the governor said, “you will recall that our party, the Peoples Democratic Party campaigned on a five- point agenda namely: welfare of workers and pensioners, boosting the state’s economy, home-grown infrastructure policy; people-focused policy on education, affordable health care, security and social welfare, agro-based industrialization for wealth and job creation.

EDUCATION

On education, he said, “it was disheartening to see our State at the bottom of the national educational ratings especially in public primary and Secondary schools examinations. My administration will launch reform with direct focus on improvement of learning environment and outcome. Our target is to reverse the poor performance of students in public examinations within the next few years.

“To achieve this target, I would prioritise in-service training and welfare of teachers, enhancement of school environment, entrenchment of discipline in the school system as well as involvement of the Parents-Teachers Association in our school administration system. Our administration will soon convene an emergency Education Conference to articulate our blueprint on the restoration of the state’s education glory.”

AGRO-INDUSTRIAL

On Agriculture, he said there’s need to boost wealth creation, job opportunities and food security through innovative agricultural reforms covering all the agricultural value chains.

“Aside the introduction of modern agricultural practices, we will shift attention to agriculture for export to take advantage of global markets.While we target agriculture export earnings, we will establish modern farmers’ markets where producers and off takers can transact businesses,” the governor said.

TOURISM

Speaking on the state of tourism, he narrated that in his desire to diversify Osun economy, his administration will target the tourism sector to boost GDP and create new jobs.

According to him: “Osun State is the historical capital of the Yoruba people and it is my intention to develop a strong business model to transform this rich historical heritage into huge tourism. We will encourage and partner with the traditional institutions, business organisations and foreign partners to develop the culture and tourism industry which includes our beautiful waterfalls, the OsunOsogbo World Heritage site and many cultural festivals across the state.”

WOMEN AND YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

Commenting on women and youth development in the state, he said: “Women and youths are important segments in our development programme. I had earlier set up a youth advisory council which has produced an impressive blueprint for youth development in Osun State. I plan to ensure speedy implementation of their recommendations. More importantly, let me assure our women that our administration will be gender-sensitive in all appointments.”

HEALTH

“The health sector in Osun State is in need of urgent attention. Our government will give premium attention to improvement of the Primary Health care services. We will improve the working conditions of health workers and expand the coverage of our health insurance scheme. We plan to establish a standard diagnostic centre using the Public Private Partnership model and adopt measures that will retain medical practitioners in Osun state.”

CLIMATE CHANGE AND ICT

“Our administration will collaborate with development partners to address problems of environmental pollution and Climate Change. We will equally promote digital literacy, technological innovations and create opportunities for our teeming youths in the ICT sector.”

LOCAL GOVERNMENT REFORMS

On local government system, Adeleke said “In line with our campaign manifesto, our government will ensure local government autonomy in line with the provisions of the Nigerian constitution.We will restore the lost glory of our local governments in order to make them more responsive to the needs of the people at the grassroots. “

According to him, “All policies that are not favourable to the growth of effective local government administration will be reviewed in accordance with the law.

No form of illegality will be allowed to stand and all acts of impunity committed by the immediate past administration on local government administration will be reversed following due process.”

THE PUBLIC SERVICE

“My administration will restore the integrity of the civil service which has been bastardised through favouritism and political considerations. We will give the civil service a better orientation with a view to restoring its professionalism. In doing this, we will be fair and firm as we act only in pursuance of public interest. “

Adeleke announced an immediate return to status quo of all fresh appointments, placements and other major decisions taken by the immediate past administration with effect from the 17th of July, 2022.

He then assured all labour unions in the state of his administration’s willingness to protect workers interest and promote their welfare at all times. We will be a labour-friendly government.

SECURITY

On security, the Governor said “We will embark on a security sector reform that will target crime prevention, detection, neighbourhood policing and better synergy among security agencies. The Amotekun Corps will be strengthened while our administration will ensure operational linkage between local hunters and the Amotekun Corps. A “Know Your Neighbour” security initiative will be implemented. By the grace of God, very soon, Osun will return to its old nature of being a haven of peace.”