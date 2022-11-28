Poor Security, Devt in Ekiti Border Towns Worrisome, Says Monarch





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A traditional ruler in Ekiti State, the Ologotun of Ogotun-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Adesanmi, has appealed to the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, to take proactive measures to secure and develop the border towns in the state for safety and economic prosperity.

Oba Adesanmi lamented that most of the Ekiti communities sharing borders with neighbouring states are being bedeviled with cases of kidnapping and killings, while also groaning under the burden of bad roads and lack of other public utilities.

The monarch, who spoke in Ogotun Ekiti at the weekend during his coronation ceremony, where prominent Nigerians were conferred with chieftaincy titles, said the town has a lot of lofty and remarkable potential in agriculture that can add values to the state if properly harnessed.

Among them were Senator Biodun Olujimi, a House of Representatives member; Hon Yemi Adaramodu, a veteran journalist; Mr. Femi Ige, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police; Mr. Tunde Ogunsakin, an APC chieftain; Demola Popoola, among others.

Oba Adesanmi pleaded with Oyebanji to secure the town, which shares border with Ikeji and Owena in Osun State, to boost agriculture, where the town has a comparative advantage to turn around the fortunes of his subjects.

Speaking about his rancour-free ascendancy onto the throne after the demise of the late Oba Samuel Oyebade, Adesanmi said: “Let me thank the Ekiti State Government under Governor Kayode Fayemi and his Deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, for ratifying my selection as the 32nd Ologotun.

“I now call on Governor Oyebanji to beam the searchlight of security and development on my community. We share boundaries with Owena and Ikeji-Ile in Osun State. Unfortunately, the roads linking us with these communities are in terrible conditions. The road linking us to Ipole Iloro is impassable likewise the one to Ikogosi.

“The road linking us to Ikeji Ile was last rehabilitated under the PTF days. It is in a bad shape now. The one to Owena is begging for attention. We have large expanse of lands and farm settlements along the corridor, but deplorable roads have deprived us from harnessing the resources.”

Assuring the people that he will neither betray the confidence reposed in him nor desecrate the sacred position, the monarch posited that Ogotun has a rich history in Yoruba land that needs to be protected and elevated, rather than being debased.