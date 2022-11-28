Morocco Stun Belgium to Brighten Hope of Reaching Last 16

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have created the latest upset at the 2022 World Cup here in Qatar, defeating Belgium with two late un-replied goals by Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

This 2-0 defeat of former world number one ranked Belgium is almost equivalent to the defeat of Germany by Japan as well as Saudi Arabia’s upset of Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Sabiri scored from an audaciously tight angle against Thibaut Courtois while substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in stoppage time as Morocco shocked the star-studded Belgian side in Group F at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Before the goals came, the Moroccans scored a goal that was disallowed. The victory sparked wild celebrations in the stands of Al Thumama Stadium from thousands of Morocco fans, who had created a raucous atmosphere from the start.

The result means Morocco move above Belgium to the top of Group F on four points, while Belgium are on three points leaving Croatia on just a point. Canada who will meet Croatia later in the evening are yet to record any point.