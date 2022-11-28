Kwara 2023: Lawal Promises to Address Disparity in Salary Structure of SUBEB, TESCOM

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal, at the weekend said he would address the disparity in the salary structure of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) teachers if elected in next year general elections.

He said the move is part of his planned reforms in the education and local government administration of his government.

Lawal stated this in Osi, the headquarters of Ekiti Local Government Area of the state during his campaign tours of the area.

He noted that it was not proper for workers on the same level in the same sector doing the same job to be receiving different salaries.

According to him, “It is improper and discriminatory, and we shall address it to ensure justice and fairness.”

He also promised that the council reforms would grant some level of financial autonomy to the local government administrations and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between the councils and the state government.

Lawal said: “The emasculation of the local government administration has stifled development at the grassroots.

“Apart from conducting the LGA election early, we will release their money to them and equally give them some level of independence to utilise their resource for development of the people.”

On education and human capital development, he stated that he would provide a solution for Kwarans on the basis of education.

He said: “It means we must revive our Technical Schools and Colleges. As of

today, our people can hardly compete when it comes to technical know-how.

“If you look at the building industry for instance, many of the professionals competing there are from places like Republic of Benin, Togo, Ghana among others.”

Lawal, therefore, urged the people of the area to join hands with the SDP by coming out en masse to vote the party into power so as to move the state forward.