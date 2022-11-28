  • Monday, 28th November, 2022

Capital Market Registrars Harp on Identity Management

Kayode Tokede

The Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) has stressed the need for proper identity management to boost investment in the nation’s capital market.

The President & Chairman of Council of the Institute, Mr Oluseyi Owoturo, in a statement said that proper identification of existing investors was necessary to prevent identity theft and boost investor confidence in the capital market.

He said that issues on proper identification would take centre stage at the ICMR’s 2022 annual conference.

Owoturo disclosed that the conference would likely raise the issue of the provision of national identification for all financial transactions.

He added that the need for further coordination between agencies in the capital market would be r-rayed at the annual conference.

Owoturo said the conference with the theme: “Sustainability of the Nigerian Capital Market as a Catalyst for Economic Growth and Prosperity,” would hold at Eko Hotels & Suites on Dec. 10.

