‘Alumni Endowment Fund to Assist Lecturers ‘ll End ASUU Strike Era’

Ayodeji Ake

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Alumni has suggested that the creation of an Alumni Endowment Fund would put an end to recurring cases of Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) strikes.

Speaking recently at the UNILAG Chemical Engineering 1997 Class’ 25th Anniversary, an Alumnus, Mr. Adegboyega Babasola, urged alumni across the country and in diaspora to embrace the establishment of endowment fund.

Babasola said: “For the ASUU strike, I think the alumni association of every institute needs to be step-up. In the western world, there is the Alumni Endowment Fund which runs into billions of dollars. We put money into this purse to fund institutions as giving back because the institution had planted and invested in us. We can come together and create endowment fund to support our lecturers.

“Proudly speaking, education in Nigeria is very rich and thorough but in most cases there is no alignment with the industry which has been one of the challenges.

“Education shouldn’t be just by reading and passing but industry application should be taught as well. I had no idea of industry applications until I got to the industry. I think industry and academics should be closer. I did my masters in Canada. Research cases were all funded by a gas company and we were working closely with the industry.”

Another alumnus, Dr. Pascal Ifeacho, expressed enthusiasm on giving back to their alma mater.

Ifeacho said: “Our class has always been united, which is why we have been able to scale through. We felt there is a need to give back to the school for our 25th reunion. As part of the celebration, we organised a career day where we engaged the students on entrepreneurship and also provided an opportunity for the students to network.”

Senior Lecturer, Chemical Engineering Department, UNILAG, Dr. Tolu Ajayi, appreciated the students for giving back, adding that “those who have gone ahead are the mentors to those who are coming behind. I wish them all the best in their endeavours and I also believe givers never lack.”