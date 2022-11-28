2023: Women, Youths Will Deliver Tinubu/Shettima, Says PCC

* South-south women solidly behind them, Ayade boasts

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The women wing of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured that the women and the youths in the party would deliver their candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023 and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

This is as the wife of the Cross River State Governor, Dr. Linda Ayade, has said women in the South-south region of Nigeria were solidly in support of the presidential duo.



The APC women campaign team gave the assurances at the flag-off of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team rally held at the weekend in Calabar, Cross River State.

Head of Media, APC Women Presidential Campaign team, Rinsola Abiola, in a statement yesterday said the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was represented by her daughter, Zahra Buhari-Indimi.



The First Lady noted that the party stood for peace and progress, even as she urged the women to be fully committed to the campaign.

According to her, “Women and youths will deliver in the forthcoming general elections.”

Wife of the APC presidential candidate and chairman of the women’s team, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, called on the women in the region to support the APC in its quest to win the forthcoming elections.



On her part, Mrs. Ayade, urged women and youths to vote APC at the polls.

“I want to thank you all for you’re the opportunity you have given us here in Calabar to be the host of this rally; to gather all the women from the South-south to come and shout out their support for our dear candidate of our great party.



“And I want to charge you all women of the great South-south that as you have your PVCs, if you know that you have not collected your PVC, make sure you pick up your PVC. We have to make our voices louder in action come February 2023 by filling out in our numbers, we have the numbers and we want our numbers to reflect on the ballot come February 2023 in support of our dear candidate.



“Everybody that has spoken here has told you that her vote is for the incoming president of Nigeria come 2023, and we want to let the whole country know that the South-south women are solidly behind him; and we the progressive women of the South-south are here today to reiterate that support and to say that yes we are ready for the renewed hope for Nigeria,” Dr. Ayade said.



National Women leader, Dr. Betta Edu, said the women wing of the party, has concluded arrangements to mobilise 40 million electorate to cast their votes in support of Tinubu/Shetima in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Edu, who said the APC women wing has the capacity to make the party sustain the victory that brought it to power seven years ago, added: “The deal is 40m votes for Tinubu. We are going for 40m votes for Tinubu/Shetima. If you don’t have your PVC, you are wrong. Don’t let anybody give you money as exchange for your PVC.”



Governor Ben Ayade, in while speaking, commended the women for the choice of Cross River for the their campaign flag-off for South-south.

“Our support for Asiwaju Tinubu is not because he is perfect. Our support for Asiwaju is because of his proven excellent track record as a people-person, who can consolidate on the gains of the present, drive inclusive growth, and lead our country to become more prosperous. The Tinubu/Shettima ticket is the most experienced and the most progressive combination available on the ballot,” he said.