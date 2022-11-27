  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Runsewe Writes His Name in Gold as Eko NAFEST Rounds off

Life & Style | 7 hours ago

Standing on the side of creativity and innovation has its perks. For one, history will be kind to you and future generations will hallow your guts. However, the most relevant perk is that contemporary society will celebrate you, dedicating tributes to you. This is the kind of glory that the DG of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe has come into. With the conclusion of the 35th edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), Runsewe stands on the side of creativity and innovation.

If there is a place for genius and dedication, one must agree that Runsewe has a front-row seat there. This year’s EKO NAFEST was a marvel in so many ways. Thanks to Runsewe’s good work, every industry came together to strengthen the expression of culture and the arts, thereby delivering a canopy of wonders to guests and onlookers at the events.

The events which were held at the heavily decorated National Institute for Sports, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, took away the breath of Nigerians. True to the expressed expectations of Runsewe, these events centered around the display of indigenous fabric and fashion. In fact, the competition saw natives of Bayelsa, Delta, Ogun, Kogi, Ekiti, and Kwara states contest as to which expressed their cultures better.

Altogether, Runsewe’s efforts were greatly rewarded by the strength of dedication that everybody else brought on board. In this sense, the NCAC boss was fully gratified. Nevertheless, it is evident to all that this single event has placed Runsewe above those that will come after him and virtually those that came before him.

Ultimately, dedication has its own benefits. Currently, Runsewe is enjoying these benefits, showing others the way to reach enduring levels of recognition in Nigeria. The man has written his name in gold and only time can attempt to blur it out.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.